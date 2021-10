Cool start for some this morning. We dipped into the 30s in some sheltered spots overnight. Although just shy of a frost, it was a gentle reminder of the colder days to come. Sun will boost us back to 60 or better today. While it’s nothing earth-shattering, it does give a nod to the warming airmass overhead. Ok, and maybe the sun as well. This *slight* warming trend is also a sign of things to come by midweek. A switch in the wind direction, along with a warm push of air flowing in from the Midwest, will catapult us back into the 70s throughout the end of the week.

