Economy

Lydia Pope Explains the Five Pillars of NAREB and the Importance of Black Homeownership

By Editorials
sdvoice.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLydia Pope counts among the fortunate, and she knows that. Pope also doesn’t pull any punches when advocating for African Americans – particularly as it pertains to generational wealth. Her father worked throughout Cleveland, Ohio, to help turn around the lives of gang members. Pope’s mother worked a lunch program...

austintalks.org

Building black wealth through homeownership

What is the key to building Black wealth in Austin?. The hybrid event, held this past Saturday at Kehrein Center for the Arts, sought to answer that question. It opened with soulful sounds from Avery R. Young and de Deacon Board who sang of being “one ‘e’ from free,” — a nod to the late Fred Hampton, who advocated for the equal treatment of Black Chicago residents in housing.
CHICAGO, IL
Times of San Diego

Opinion: ‘Red, White and Black’ Is an Important Counterweight to the ‘1619 Project’

Conversations about our history and inequalities can be difficult. This is why the book “Red, White, and Black” matters ─ far more than the New York Times 1619 Project. “Red, White, and Black” is integral to a robust understanding of slavery in American history, its legacy, and ultimate fulfilment of Black America. Written primarily by Black scholars and commentators, and put together by 1776 Unites, it upends stereotypes about the Black family, work ethic, educational gaps and entrepreneurship.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ohio Capital Journal

As a patriot and Black man, Colin Powell embodied the two-ness of the African American experience

By Chad Williams, Brandeis University Colin Powell knew where he fit in American history. The former secretary of state – who died on Oct. 18, 2021, at 84 as a result of COVID-19 complications – was a pioneer: the first Black national security advisor in U.S. history, the first Black chairman of the joint chiefs […] The post As a patriot and Black man, Colin Powell embodied the two-ness of the African American experience appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Homeownership Rates

Homeownership is a longstanding aspiration for millions of Americans. According to a Gallup poll, more than nine in every 10 American investors consider owning a home to be either an essential or important component of the American dream. Homeownership can also be one of the best and most practical ways to build wealth — both […]
REAL ESTATE
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

White evangelicals dealing with racial issues and faith: "If I've been wrong about that, what else have I been wrong about?"

Watch the CBSN Originals documentary "An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide" in the video player above. At Koinonia Church in Nashville, Tennessee, Alan and Penny Godwin watch as Pastor Mika Edmondson preaches about racism that existed in some Christian communities for centuries. The Godwins, who belonged to a predominantly White...
RELIGION
CBS Philly

Eight Pennsylvania Cities Ranked Among Top 30 Best Places To Retire In U.S.

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — Eight Pennsylvania cities were ranked among the top 30 places to retire in the United States. The U.S. News and World Report released the 2021-2022 Best Places to Retire rankings on Tuesday. Lancaster was ranked No. 5 and Allentown, the third-largest city in Pennsylvania, jumped 29 spots coming in at No. 11, Harrisburg ranked No. 13 and Reading ranked No. 15. Five other Pennsylvania areas placed on the ranking for 2021-22. U.S. News and World Report says that is “largely due to the accessibility of high-quality health care facilities.” York came in at No. 17, followed by Philadelphia at No. 19, Scranton at No. 22 and Pittsburgh at No. 29. The report used factors including happiness, housing affordability, health care quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings in order to determine the ranking. “Deciding where to live is an important retirement decision,” said Emily Brandon, U.S. News senior editor for retirement. “When comparing potential places to retire, look for affordable housing, proximity to health care services and a strong economy, especially if you plan to work part-time.” The top three places to retire were Sarasota, Naples, and Daytona Beach — all cities in Florida. Click here for the full report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Major Cities With the Most Affordable Housing

As of September, the typical mid-tier home in the U.S. was valued at $308,220, an increase of 18.4% over the past year, according to real estate firm Zillow. The organization further predicts housing values will soar another 15.4% over the next 12 months. Fueling skyrocketing prices are low inventory, cheap interest rates that make borrowing […]

