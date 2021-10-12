Republic of Ireland 4-0 Qatar: Callum Robinson hat-trick sees off World Cup hosts in friendly

Manager Stephen Kenny and team-mate John Egan have leapt to the defence of “vilified” Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson following his admission that he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19.The 26-year-old West Brom frontman revealed during the build-up to Saturday evening’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan that he has decided for now not to have the jab despite twice contracting the virus, and he has since endured a tide of criticism.Kenny, who has been double-vaccinated and has urged his staff and players to follow suit, has nevertheless defended the right of players to choose and stood by Robinson despite...

