Republic of Ireland 4-0 Qatar: Callum Robinson hat-trick sees off World Cup hosts in friendly

SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCallum Robinson scored a hat-trick as the Republic of Ireland beat World Cup hosts Qatar 4-0 to win back-to-back games for the first time since March 2019. Robinson, whose first-half double in Azerbaijan on Saturday set up a 3-0 World Cup qualifying victory, repeated the trick inside 13 minutes at the Aviva Stadium and then added a third eight minutes after the restart to become the first Ireland player to complete a treble since Robbie Keane against Gibraltar in October 2014.

