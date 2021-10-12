CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Everything is working for our good — even the unexpected

tooeleonline.com
 10 days ago

It was a huge tent filled with people. That’s because it was a celebration of sorts; just not the expected celebration. It wasn’t that the scheduled celebration wasn’t happening. It was. It’s just that there was something else to celebrate. Something that was to be discovered in a private conversation between

tooeleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
theadvocate.com

Saying yes and unexpected Sunday adventures are good for the soul

When my friend David D’Aquin texted me around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, he asked what I had going on. Having just finished one semester of grad school two days earlier and about to start a new semester the next day, I told him that it was my first day off in a while and I was thinking about going metal detecting.
LIFESTYLE
Mix 93.1

Is Common Sense Gone? Funny Walmart Fail Says Yes

Sometimes you see things that make you tilt your head thinking, "They had to have done this on purpose. Right?" One of my favorite things to see are epic fails when it comes to birthday cakes. You know when you call a bakery and tell them over the phone that you want it to say "Happy Birthday" and underneath put that person's name? However, you show up and the cake literally says "Happy birthday underneath Brandy". You've seen those right? We all have some good laughs over those I am sure, but this new TikTok I saw may just take the cake, for real.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
outsidemagazine

Everything Our Editors Loved in September

September is back-to-school season, so it seems appropriate that some Outside staffers spent the month reading up on new topics—from the life of Cleopatra to the migratory histories of trees. Others took a less educational approach and kicked back with a lighthearted Hulu series and a guitar-heavy rock album. Here are all our favorites from September.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Society
Hampshire Review

Right belief and good works

A few days ago someone warned a friend of mine about me. It’s a common occurrence. Careful with Roy; he doesn’t believe what we believe. Christianity’s obsession with orthodoxy, the correct beliefs, the acceptable beliefs; is all rooted in supremacy culture. It says we believe the right things, and any other beliefs are dangerous and won’t be tolerated. It’s information control (a characteristic of most cults).
RELIGION
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. Here are some of the strangest things y'all have received while trick-or-treating. October 26 | 2018. When we all think of trick-or-treating treats we...
ANIMALS
tooeleonline.com

Our culture will take advantage of our fears

I couldn’t believe how much I cried the day my dog was taken to the vet to be put to sleep. I was surprised at my emotion because I wasn’t a little boy that had to say goodbye to his best friend. I was a grown man, and that dog loved my wife a lot more than she ever loved me. Yet I cried like a baby.
PETS
Tuscaloosa News

THE MOM STOP: Pets, even exotic ones, bring joy to our house

Some families have pets. And some families are like miniature petting zoos, with so many animals that it’s like a veterinarian's office decided to transplant itself inside the home. Right now, I have three children and two dogs. When I was a kid growing up, our household almost always had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Technician Online

Everything Black Club focuses on popular artists, their works

The Everything Black Club is a new club based out of the African American Cultural Center’s (AACC) library that studies Black creators and their art, covering several topics within the arts. Hanna Amme, the AACC library technician and leader of the Everything Black Club, said that the club is an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
qchron.com

Charity does good work for needy kids

Forest Hills resident Rhonda Williams delivered Christmas gifts to children in a homeless shelter in 2006. Inspired by the impact she made upon those children that Christmas, Williams has continued going into homeless shelters citywide to bestow various donations upon children in need. Two years following her first visit to...
QUEENS, NY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Ed Sheeran expresses concern for daughter's mental health

Ed Sheeran fears his daughter will suffer from depression because it runs in his family. Ed Sheeran would "hate" for his daughter to suffer from depression. The 'Shape of You' singer admitted he is concerned that 14-month-old Lyra - who he has with wife Cherry - will grow up to experience "real lows" for no fathomable reason because mental health issues run in his family.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy