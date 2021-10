NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — While most of New England slept Monday night, there was a colorful display in the skies for some parts of the region. The aurora borealis – also known as the Northern Lights – dazzled in New Hampshire, Maine and even parts of Massachusetts. The northern lights are caused when solar energy from the sun collides with the Earth’s magnetic field. A G2 geomagnetic storm grazing the higher latitudes of northern New England prompted the show. The Mount Washington Observatory witnessed the green lights in the sky around midnight and shared photos to social media. “For this shift currently...

