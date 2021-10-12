What the disappointing NFP report really means for the USD [Video]

The USD was soft against a number of its counterparts on Friday and during today’s Asian session, after a big miss on September’s NFP figure, which was released on Friday. On the other hand, it should be noted that the unemployment rate ticked down and average earnings growth rate accelerated which could have prevented the bears from totally taking over. On the other hand, the Loonie strengthened considerably against the USD as Canada’s employment data for the same month outperformed market expectations and highlighted the contrast in the situation of the two. However, the Loonie may have enjoyed additional support as WTI prices were on the rise surpassing $80 per barrel, a level not seen since 2014 caused by increased demand while it should be noted that natural gas prices were also on the rise. Safe haven Yen weakened on Friday and today’s early morning, given that despite the soft US employment data for September, market expectations for a possible announcement for a tapering of the Fed’s QE program seemed to remain unchanged thus prompted US yields to rise. Rising US yields on the other hand also tended to victimize the Tech sector in the US stockmarkets as Nasdaq dropped, while may also have prevented Gold bulls from taking considerable action after the release of the US employment report. Overall, we see the market being driven by fundamentals today given the low number of high impact financial releases, while trader’s attention may have started to shift towards the release of the Fed’s last meeting minutes and the US CPI rates for September, both due out on Wednesday.

