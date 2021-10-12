BRCC receives $2.6 million grant to expand programs, services for minority students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $2.6 million grant has been awarded to Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) to expand programs and services for minority students. The grant was from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) Competitive and Formula Grant Programs. BRCC has received the grant from 2016-2021, according to a news release from BRCC. Previous grant funding helped establish BRCC’s Center for Undergraduate Student Achievement (CUSA).www.brproud.com
