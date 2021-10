There’s simply no denying that luxury beauty products make people feel a certain way. From the dreamy, highly-detailed packaging to the innovative formulas created by world-renowned experts — it makes perfect sense why so many people swoon over luxe beauty buys. With that said, there’s always the question of whether a high-end product is really worth it. That’s where we come in. Being that we’re lucky enough to try the vast swath of luxury beauty products on the market, we can tell you first-hand which ones are actually worth the hype. Ahead, in partnership with retail powerhouse Sephora, we’re sharing 12 TZR-beloved beauty products that you should add to your arsenal this season.

MAKEUP ・ 8 DAYS AGO