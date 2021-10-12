CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500 Snaps Three-Day Losing Streak as Investors Assess Earnings, Fed's Next Move

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak Wednesday as investors digested third-quarter earnings and insights into when the Fed might taper its asset-purchase program. The broad index closed 0.3% higher at 4,363.80, fluctuating between gains and losses throughout the session. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.7% to 14,571.64, also breaking a negative streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 34,377.81 after shedding more than 260 points at its intraday lows.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Jump After S&P 500, Nasdaq Log 4-Day Win Streaks

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday as investors picked through morning Dow stock earnings and looked ahead to afternoon reports from Netflix and United Airlines. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Monday both advanced for the fourth straight session. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the uptrend, breaking a two-session winning streak. (CNBC)
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Interest Rates#Gdp#Consumer Price Index#S P 500#Fed#Nasdaq Composite#Participants#The Labor Department#Dow Jones#Jpmorgan Chase
MarketWatch

Tesla price target upped to $900 at B. of A. Securities

Analysts at B. of A. Securities on Tuesday tweaked their price target on Tesla Inc. stock to $900, from $800, ahead of the electric-car maker's third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. That implies an upside around 3.5% over Tuesday's share price. Tesla got a "slight premium" over B. of A.'s expectations to factor in "(Tesla's) track record of growth, consistent capital raises, and overall investor hype," the analysts said in a note. Tesla has gained 23% so far this year, compared with gains around 20% for the S&P 500 index in the same period.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kansas City Southern's stock slumps after profit misses expectations as volumes declined

Shares of Kansas City Southern slumped 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the railroad operator reported third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations, as auto plant shutdowns resulting semiconductor shortages, service interruptions from right-of-way blockages and increased regulation of shipments into Mexico led to a 3% decline in carload volumes. Net income fell to $156.1 million, or $1.71 a share, from $189.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.02, below the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 12.8% to $744.0 million, above the FactSet consensus of $722.4 million. Operating expenses increased 26.8% to $492.1 million, including a 13.5% rise in compensation and benefits costs to $133.3 million and a 53.5% jump in fuel costs to $78.0 million. "We are encouraged that despite several commercial headwinds, our network is performing extremely well and we are delivering near record velocity and dwell," said Chief Executive Patrick Ottensmeyer. The stock has rallied 13.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 7.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 3.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF's ticker symbol is a trading strategy: BTFD

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, one of a group of exchange-traded funds investing in bitcoin that are expected to launch imminently after receiving Securities and Exchange Commission approval, has a humorous ticker: BTFD. That acronym stands for, "buy the {expletive} dip," a trading strategy has typically been successful with respect to the cryptocurrency. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF will invest in bitcoin futures rather than the underlying cryptocurrency and has annual operating expenses of 0.95%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
FOXBusiness

Fed's Powell sold up to $5M in stock in 2020 before market tanked

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sold up to $5 million worth of stock from his personal account last October, according to a new financial disclosure form, a sale that occurred shortly before the Dow Jones Industrial Averagetanked. The disclosure form, first reported by The American Prospect, shows that Powell sold...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 retakes 4,500 and rises for fifth straight session to clinch longest win streak in 2 months; Bitcoin ETF rises

U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday finished solidly higher for another session, putting the main indexes near closing highs, supported by strong corporate earnings, despite the spread of the coronavirus delta variant and supply-chain disruptions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6% to 35,457, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.7% to around 4,519, gaining for a fifth straight session, matching the longest win streak since Aug. 25; while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.7% higher at 15,129. Separately, the first exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin got off to a solid start in its first trading day on the NYSE. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF closed up 4.7% as bitcoin prices trading near an all-time high around $65,000. The ProShares bitcoin ETF is pegged to bitcoin futures, and offers indirect exposure to the world's No. 1 crypto.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Interactive Brokers & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. United Airlines — Shares of United added about 2% in after-hours trading following the airline's better-than-expected financial results as travel rebounded in the third quarter. United posted a loss of $1.02 per share, narrower than the $1.67 loss per share expected, according to Refinitiv. The company's revenue also came in higher than estimated.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy