CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Let it snow: Much of Utah enjoying early snowfall this week

By Austin Facer
ABC4
ABC4
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1gEb_0cPIBMW300

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If it feels a bit early for snow in the mountains, you’re not wrong: it is.

Images of snow-capped hills came pouring in on social media to ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather Team throughout the morning and afternoon. The chill of the air was easily felt with temperatures in the mid-40s most of the day.

For the meteorologists, it was an exciting occasion. Cesar Cornejo headed outside to Little Cottonwood Canyon, bundled up in a red, station-branded jacket with wool socks under his boots for a live report. Back at the Weather Center, Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy excitedly expressed her delight at the changing of the seasons.

Snow levels drop as all of Utah could see freezing temps tonight

“My stoke is so high,” she exclaimed. “I do like to ski but on top of that as a meteorologist, I am obsessed with storms so I get the best of both worlds. I get something I love as the result and something I love to do while it’s happening. So it’s like a win-win for me.”

While the Salt Lake Valley has yet to see its first measurable trace of snow, which usually falls around Nov. 7, conditions in the heart of ski country are ahead of schedule, thanks primarily to an unseasonably cold and wet autumn storm system rolling through the state, which even has residents in sunny St. George and Southern Utah reaching for the thermostat.

Park City, which usually doesn’t get its first full inch of snow until Oct. 14, has already gotten 3.3 inches, which was likely greeted with much excitement as new research has shown that Utah skiing conditions have gotten worse over the year.

While the Salt Lake area will likely just see some light flakes on the benches, the coldest air of the year will be surrounding residents later in the night. Brophy refers to the evening’s hard freeze warning as a “season-ending event” for gardens. ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy cautioned that freezing temperatures could damage not only crops and gardens but also exposed pipes, in his morning and midday forecast. He also noted that the campus of Utah State University in Logan was covered in thick, heavy snow early on Tuesday.

The cold weather is expected to last through Thursday, after which the temperatures are expected to moderate to typical brisk, but not freezing, fall conditions, according to ABC4, Utah’s most accurate forecast.

While the freezing cold and a bit of moisture are bad news for gardeners and those who hate fixing broken pipes, the weather is great news for skiers and cold-weather, outdoor enthusiasts, like Brophy. It’s also a welcome occurrence for the entire state as a whole coming off a summer that was record-breaking in heat and drought conditions.

Snow, rain means sloppy Tuesday for Utah

“We definitely need this moisture. These are the types of storms we really want to see over and over again as we head through the autumn season,” Brophy explains. “When you compare this year to last year during the water year we really shut off, and in the fall, October was way below average when it came to precipitation. So it’s really nice this to see a year later.”

For Brophy, finally seeing the snow and feeling the cold air after an extremely toasty and dry summer has been a long time coming. She jokes she can finally put her snow-dancing rituals to rest, the time has come.

“I am very, very excited and to look up and see the snow on the mountains. It kind of just makes my heart flutter a little, I snow dance all year,” she jokes. “I just don’t tell anyone because people are haters and they aren’t super happy to hear you talking about snow when we hit 107 degrees but I’m all about it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Wet weather and roads spark reminder of winter driving conditions in Utah

(ABC4) – A soaked and soggy morning leads to a wild commute for drivers along portions of Northern Utah. It’s the second time in the last 7 days Utah is experiencing October snow, as ABC4’s pinpoint weather team reports Park City received 1 to 3 inches of powder early Tuesday morning. The wet conditions caused […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wirth Watching: The Great October Snowstorm of ’84

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Utah had its first snowstorm this week. It was predicted that the storm would hit the mountains. However, the cities were relatively untouched by the storm. That wasn’t always the case with October snowstorms. In fact, the biggest 24-hour snowstorm ever in Salt Lake started on this very date back in […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utah’s winter is coming, here’s how to get your home and car ready

(ABC4) – This may be hard to believe for some, considering that temperatures were unbearably warm not too long ago, but soon they’ll be unbearably cold. That’s the nature of living in the Beehive State, where the unofficial state joke is ‘Welcome to Utah, if you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes!’. Poorly […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utahns prepare for more winter weather

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns all over the state are getting ready for the hard freeze and more winter weather Tuesday evening. It could create some problems during the morning commute. Snow fell from Southern Utah, where big rigs had to pull over on the side of the roads, up to Logan where it took […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Let It Snow#Winter Weather Advisory#Pinpoint Weather Team#Utah National Park#Capitolreefnps
ABC4

New study shows home prices continue to surge in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- A new study by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah reveals which areas in Utah saw the biggest spikes in home prices. The study, which was called “The State of the State’s Housing Market,” said the state “faces a severe imbalance that creates record price increases […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah is the most home-energy efficient state in U.S., study shows

(ABC4) – Utah has been rated the most home energy-efficient state according to an analysis that measured the efficiency of auto and home-energy consumption in 48 U.S. states. According to personal finance site WalletHub, each state was weighted proportionally to reflect national consumption patterns and graded on a 100-point scale. The closer a state got […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

SLC hotel lands in the top 15 for the West, new report says

(ABC4) – The Readers’ Choice Awards are here! Every year, Conde Nast Traveler readers rate their top American hotels for the Southwest and West. This year, a Salt Lake City hotel secured a spot in the top 3. The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Salt Lake City beat out its 10 other competitors with a score […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

5600 West Interchange at I-80 to close this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will close the 5600 West interchange at I-80 in Salt Lake City this weekend from Friday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 18 at 5 a.m. UDOT is planning to convert the 5600 W interchange into a diverging diamond configuration the weekend of […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

Missing In Utah: $10,000 reward offered for missing Tooele man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There has been no sign of Rick Morris. The Tooele man disappeared in June and his family has yet to find anything that will help locate him. Now, the Utah Cold Case Coalition is stepping in and offering a $10,000 reward in hopes someone has that information that can […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Take the time to shop locally this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Halloween is right around the corner and the holiday isn’t just about candy and dressing up in a costume, but shopping locally too. The pandemic hit a lot of local businesses especially hard, which is why ‘local first’ created a ‘Shift Your Spooky Spending Shopping Guide.’The guide is used to help […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz center Rudy Gobert opens food pantry at Salt Lake area middle school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Rudy’s Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, opened a food pantry at Northwest Middle School in Salt Lake City. Gobert opened the pantry in partnership with Smith’s Food and the Salt Lake Education Foundation.  The pantry will provide students and their families access to emergency […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Beehive Blitz – Week 10

High School Scores – Week 10 Farmington 24 Syracuse 14 Davis 24 Clearfield 21 Weber 35 Fremont 24 Roy 55 Taylorsville 7 West 28 Granger 20 Corner Canyon 56 Pleasant Grove 8 Skyridge 42 American Fork 22 Lone Peak 42 Westlake 7 Brighton 59 Murray 6 East 34 Highland 0 Cedar Valley 42 Hillcrest 6 […]
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC4

Utah ACT scores rise above national average

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah State Board of Education says the number of Utah students taking the American College Testing exam fell by 11 percent as schools closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the drop, the board says average composite scores rose from 20.2 in 2020 to 20.6 in 2021. Nationally, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

951
Followers
287
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy