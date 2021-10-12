CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Farmers Receiving Payments For Improved Ecosystem Services In ESMC Project

wibwnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Farmers participating in a project with the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC), General Mills and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are receiving payments this month for the environmental impacts of their regenerative agricultural practice changes. The wheat farmers are part of a 2020 ESMC pilot project designed to pay farmers for the quantified and verified climate and water quality benefits of their practice changes in the Cheney Reservoir in Kansas.

www.wibwnewsnow.com

