A suburban man has been charged with attempted murder after a Chicago police officer was shot in the face during a struggle in the city's Ranch Triangle neighborhood. Jovan McPherson, 23, of Elgin, was charged with one count of felony attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two felony counts of of unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department. He also faces charges of kidnapping armed with a firearm, aggravated unlawful restraint and resisting arrest, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO