No Time to Die: What the Film's Explosive Ending Could Mean For the James Bond Franchise

With director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die now playing around the world and opening in North America this Friday, I recently got to speak with Rami Malek about playing the villain Lyutsifer Safin. During the interview, he talked about why James Bond is the greatest franchise in the history of cinema, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a 007 movie, which of his friends and family were most excited when he landed the role, and if Elliot from Mr. Robot and his character in No Time to Die have any similarities. In addition, he told a funny story about where he keeps his Oscar from playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO