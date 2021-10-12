CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Admissions & Marketing Assistant - Part-time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Pay: GBP £12,480 - £12,481 per year

Start Date: Immediate

Gad’s Hill School is excited to offer an exciting opportunity to join our admissions and marketing team in this ambitious and growing 3-16 independent day school set in beautiful surroundings and extensive grounds. The successful applicant will support and, as appropriate, deputise for our Admissions, Marketing and Communications Manager (AMCM) in all elements of our admissions process, including the personalised care of all our prospective and newly-joined families.

The successful applicant will respond to enquiries and welcome prospective families to the school, as well as assisting with the administrative duties of the department and participating in the marketing of the school and its open days.

As the first point of contact for families engaging with the school, the post-holder should be enthusiastic with a warm and welcoming personality. A confident and friendly phone manner is essential. First class organisation and administrative skills are also vital, with a strong focus on attention to detail.

Full details are available in the information pack.

The hours we require this post to be worked are as follows:

6 hours per day (to be agreed but most likely 8.30am to 2.30pm to include a 20-minute break), 4 days per week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Very occasional weekend and evening work is required. 52 weeks per year. Annual leave to be taken as approved from time to time by the AMCM.

Closing Date: 29/10/2021 at 16:00

Interviews: w/c 8th November

Information about the school

Gad’s Hill School operates as three distinct departments within one school. The Kindergarten takes children from age three into the Nursery through to Year 2. Pupils follow the National Curriculum although there is a strong emphasis on play, physical education, music and drama with all pupils performing in a number of short productions each year. The school places particular emphasis on communications and therefore pupils from Reception upwards receive twice weekly lessons in Spanish and also ICT.

The Junior School is two-form entry from Years 3-6. Our Junior pupils receive a high proportion of lessons with subject specialists; in particular Modern Languages (Spanish), DT, ICT, Art, Music, Science & Games. By Years 5 and 6 nearly all lessons are delivered by specialist tutors. There is a particular emphasis upon team games and almost all of our students have the opportunity to represent the school in fixtures against other schools.

Kent and Medway local authorities operate the 11+ system whereby the top 25% of pupils are offered a place in a grammar school either in the Kent or Medway area. The remaining 75% of pupils are offered a place in either a local authority, non-selective school or an academy. Although many of our Year 6 pupils take the local 11+ examinations each year for a grammar school place, the majority of our pupils remain at Gad’s Hill for their secondary education. The growing success of our Charles Dickens Scholarship Award, providing financial assistance to the most able pupils from our own Junior School and many from the wider community, has resulted in the development of highly capable and ambitious cohorts at Key Stage 3. Our strength is to make the most of our small class sizes and supportive atmosphere to add significant value to every individual.

The Senior school generally has a two-form entry. The curriculum is relatively broad, with all pupils taking a spread of subjects including Art, DT, Food & Nutrition, Spanish, Computer Science, Music and Drama. Students choose a range of options at the conclusion of Year 8. They follow a core of Maths, English (Literature & Language), Combined Science and CCF (BTEC – Teamwork & Personal Development). As options they may choose from History, Geography, Spanish, Art, Food & Nutrition, DT, Computer Science, Music, Drama and PE. Our GCSE curriculum is broad, suits most pupils and provides a firm foundation for sixth form and university entry.

At present there is no sixth form education at Gad’s and pupils currently depart for local schools, colleges or other independents. In the last year we have partnered with the University for the Creative Arts and several of our leavers have commenced Extended Diploma courses with them.

The school operates a good number of after school activities and would welcome new additions to the extra-curricular programme.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

KTJ1

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Teaching Assistant - Part-time

Pay: FMAT Point B1 - £17,746.50 (pro rata: £12,023.73) Hours: Full time – 30 hours per week (8.40am – 3.10pm with 30 minutes for lunch, Monday – Friday): Term Time Only plus 3 training days. Contract Status: Permanent. The school is looking to recruit a Teaching Assistant to join our...
JOBS
The Guardian

1:1 Learning Support Assistant - Part-time

A popular and thriving primary school requires a 1/1 Learning Support Assistant for 25 hours per week to support a child in Year 3. This is a temporary position subject to funding, Monday to Friday, term-time only. We are looking to employ an experienced, flexible, and hardworking individual to join...
JOBS
The Guardian

KS2 Teacher - Part-time

Start Date: 4th Jan 2022 (subject to DBS) To future consolidate the rapid progress at Richmond Academy, The Stour Academy Trust have a fantastic opportunity for a teacher looking for a part time role!. We are looking for an enthusiastic and resilient part time (3 days a week) KS2 Teacher...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Clerk to the Trust Primary Schools - Part-time

Coppice Primary Partnership is a growing Multi Academy Trust comprising of three large primary schools. Coppice Primary Partnership is looking to appoint a capable and well-organised administrator to provide clerking support to the three Local Governing Bodies of the schools within the Trust. The post is for 180 hours per year, allowing for 10 hours per meeting. The demands of the job will be variable from month to month and the work is term-time only.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dickens
The Guardian

Part-time Administrative Assistant

£23,677 pro rata (Starting at Scale 3, Sp 5) 16 hours /week (negotiable) We are looking to appoint an excellent part-time administrative assistant to join our highly motivated team. St Luke’s is a small, friendly primary school located within easy reach of transport links from Hampstead and Finchley Road. This unique, half-form entry school serves the local community, welcoming families of all faiths and none. Our children come to school ready to learn and we aim to provide them with secure foundations for life, so that they leave St Luke’s with an excellent all-round education and a love of learning.
JOBS
The Guardian

Teaching Assistant/Active Play Leader - Term Time

We wish to appoint an enthusiastic, friendly and talented Teaching Assistant to join our supportive teaching team to work across the school with a range of pupils. This is an exciting opportunity to make a real difference to children’s development. Experience of working with children with specific learning needs is essential. You will be working in the classroom and implementing programmes of support designed specifically to meet pupils’ needs.
JOBS
The Guardian

Language Assistant - Part-time

The Norton Knatchbull School is looking to appoint a part-time Spanish Language Assistant to provide support to students in Years 10 to 12, for 9.5 hours per week, term time only. You will be a fluentSpanish speaker, excellent communicator and team player. You should be committed to helping pupils to...
JOBS
The Guardian

Part Time Teacher of Maths (0.5)

Hasmonean Multi-Academy Trust is a centre of academic excellence in North West London. The performance of the two schools in the Trust put them amongst the very top comprehensives in the country. Our students attain consistently high standards in their GCSE and A Level examinations. The vast majority of our students go on to study at University with a number being accepted at Oxbridge and medical school each year. The highest expectations are shared by students, staff and parents. The trust consists of a separate Boys’ and Girls’ school which share a common staff.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Nutrition#Secondary School#Admissions Marketing#Hill School#Amcm#Nursery#The National Curriculum
The Guardian

Teacher of Business 0.6 FTE - Part-time

Whether you are at the start of your career or an expert teacher we will focus on what you will bring to the academy and most importantly what impact you will have on our students. The school is looking to appoint a dynamic Teacher of Business to join the Enterprise...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Secretary and Finance Assistant - Term Time

Four Elms Primary School have a fantastic opportunity for an experienced school secretary. Salary: KR5 (FTE £19,723, Pro Rata £14,901.12) Working Hours: 32.5 hours per week (30 mins lunch break) 8:30am to 3:30pm Monday to Friday, term time only including inset days + 2 days. The successful applicant should be...
JOBS
The Guardian

Recovery Tutor - Part-time

The Downs CEP is looking to appoint an enthusiastic teacher to join our team as soon as possible. This is a term time only temporary contract linked to the DfE school led recovery fund and will be temporary until the end of 31/08/2022 in the first instance. This position is...
JOBS
The Guardian

Part-time Early Years Educator

Required at Stockwell Primary School (20 hours per week) The new Leaders of Stockwell Primary School are looking for an Early Years Educator to join our learning community on our ‘Journey to excellence’. Having established a collaborative way of working, within our recent partnership with Bonneville and Jessop, we are seeking to harness the talents of driven, aspirational and dedicated professionals, willing to develop and enhance their existing expertise to create memorable learning experiences for children.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Computer Science
The Guardian

1:1 Support - Part-time

This is an exciting opportunity for a suitably experienced candidate to make a real difference to pupils and their learning outcomes. At Leeds and Broomfield we are looking to employ two part time teaching assistants. Tne hours will be 8:45am until 12noon Monday - Friday. This job is a temporary...
JOBS
The Guardian

School Administrator - Part-time

Due to the retirement of our member of staff a vacancy for the role of School Administrator is available. We are looking to appoint someone with experience in working as part of a team within the school office. The role will require someone who is highly personable, with a friendly,...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Lunchtime Assistant - Part-time

We are seeking to appoint a Lunchtime Assistant for our KS1 or KS2 settings, who will have the ability to work effectively and enthusiastically as part of a team and be able to engage with the children whilst ensuring their safety and wellbeing. You will need excellent communication skills and have the ability to create a positive environment. Good time management and the ability to use your own initiative is essential.
JOBS
The Guardian

Receptionist/Administrative Assistant - Term Time

We are looking for a receptionist/office administrator to work with us for three days a week (to include Fridays) 8:30am - 4:00pm. manage reception, receiving visitors, parents, contractors and children. answer the telephone, follow up and forward messages/calls as appropriate. using the schools management information system (SIMS), support the rest...
JOBS
The Guardian

Classroom Teacher - Part-Time - Fixed Term

At St Botolph’s we are currently looking for an enthusiastic teacher who would like to join our team and join our fantastic children on their learning journey. This position will be for three days per week, on a fixed term contract until 31st August 2022. St Botolph’s is a thriving...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

SEND Assistant - Term Time

Pay: NJC Grade D2 points 4 – 11 £10,234 - £11,576. NJC Grade D2 points 4 – 11 £10,234 - £11,576 per annum (£18,933 - £21,748 for a full time appointment) We are looking for a motivated and experienced teaching assistant to join our established and expanding team as a SEND Assistant. The successful applicant will be expected to work with students with a range of mental, educational and physical needs in a supportive, formal environment. The will therefore need to liaise with a number of external agencies such as speech and language and hearing impairment.
JOBS
The Guardian

School Cleaner - Part-time

Pay: KR3 £18,425 FTE (£6,589 pro rata) The Federation of Saltwood CE Primary School and Bodsham CE Primary School are offering the role of School Cleaner. We are looking for a highly organised and dedicated individual to work at Saltwood CEP School to keep our wonderful site looking pristine!. It...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Federation IT Technician - Part-time

The Federation of Saltwood CE Primary School and Bodsham CE Primary School are offering this brand new post of Federation IT Technician. We are looking for a highly organised and dedicated individual to work across the Federation overseeing the ICT Network for both schools. The role will include monitoring security of data across all systems and networks and providing technical support to staff and students on a day to day basis.
JOBS
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy