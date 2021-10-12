Admissions & Marketing Assistant - Part-time

Pay: GBP £12,480 - £12,481 per year

Start Date: Immediate

Gad’s Hill School is excited to offer an exciting opportunity to join our admissions and marketing team in this ambitious and growing 3-16 independent day school set in beautiful surroundings and extensive grounds. The successful applicant will support and, as appropriate, deputise for our Admissions, Marketing and Communications Manager (AMCM) in all elements of our admissions process, including the personalised care of all our prospective and newly-joined families.

The successful applicant will respond to enquiries and welcome prospective families to the school, as well as assisting with the administrative duties of the department and participating in the marketing of the school and its open days.

As the first point of contact for families engaging with the school, the post-holder should be enthusiastic with a warm and welcoming personality. A confident and friendly phone manner is essential. First class organisation and administrative skills are also vital, with a strong focus on attention to detail.

Full details are available in the information pack.

The hours we require this post to be worked are as follows:

6 hours per day (to be agreed but most likely 8.30am to 2.30pm to include a 20-minute break), 4 days per week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Very occasional weekend and evening work is required. 52 weeks per year. Annual leave to be taken as approved from time to time by the AMCM.

Closing Date: 29/10/2021 at 16:00

Interviews: w/c 8th November

Information about the school

Gad’s Hill School operates as three distinct departments within one school. The Kindergarten takes children from age three into the Nursery through to Year 2. Pupils follow the National Curriculum although there is a strong emphasis on play, physical education, music and drama with all pupils performing in a number of short productions each year. The school places particular emphasis on communications and therefore pupils from Reception upwards receive twice weekly lessons in Spanish and also ICT.

The Junior School is two-form entry from Years 3-6. Our Junior pupils receive a high proportion of lessons with subject specialists; in particular Modern Languages (Spanish), DT, ICT, Art, Music, Science & Games. By Years 5 and 6 nearly all lessons are delivered by specialist tutors. There is a particular emphasis upon team games and almost all of our students have the opportunity to represent the school in fixtures against other schools.

Kent and Medway local authorities operate the 11+ system whereby the top 25% of pupils are offered a place in a grammar school either in the Kent or Medway area. The remaining 75% of pupils are offered a place in either a local authority, non-selective school or an academy. Although many of our Year 6 pupils take the local 11+ examinations each year for a grammar school place, the majority of our pupils remain at Gad’s Hill for their secondary education. The growing success of our Charles Dickens Scholarship Award, providing financial assistance to the most able pupils from our own Junior School and many from the wider community, has resulted in the development of highly capable and ambitious cohorts at Key Stage 3. Our strength is to make the most of our small class sizes and supportive atmosphere to add significant value to every individual.

The Senior school generally has a two-form entry. The curriculum is relatively broad, with all pupils taking a spread of subjects including Art, DT, Food & Nutrition, Spanish, Computer Science, Music and Drama. Students choose a range of options at the conclusion of Year 8. They follow a core of Maths, English (Literature & Language), Combined Science and CCF (BTEC – Teamwork & Personal Development). As options they may choose from History, Geography, Spanish, Art, Food & Nutrition, DT, Computer Science, Music, Drama and PE. Our GCSE curriculum is broad, suits most pupils and provides a firm foundation for sixth form and university entry.

At present there is no sixth form education at Gad’s and pupils currently depart for local schools, colleges or other independents. In the last year we have partnered with the University for the Creative Arts and several of our leavers have commenced Extended Diploma courses with them.

The school operates a good number of after school activities and would welcome new additions to the extra-curricular programme.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

