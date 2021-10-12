And the Vacation Rental Dwellings keep coming at Lincoln County – mini-motels owned by out-of-towers…
The following submittal from an Oregon Coast resident reflects the observations and opinions of the submitter – and the submitter only. The submittal is not necessarily endorsed by NewsLincolnCounty.com, or its staff.. The submitter’s views and opinions are strictly his or her own. ===========================================================================================================. The Vacation rental next door.www.newslincolncounty.com
Comments / 1