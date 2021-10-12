CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Office Admin - Admissions and Attendance - Part-time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Pay: Kent Range 4

Start Date: Immediately after resignation period

We are looking for someone special to join our exceptional team!

We would like to employ an Office Admin Assisstant with excellent organisational and communication skills to work in our very busy, but extremely friendly, office.

The hours are 8.00 am to 4.00pm daily and are term time only.

The job includes key admin skills including:

  • Monitoring and overseeing attendance across the school
  • Leading on school admisions
  • Oversight of GDPR

Are you:

  • A team player?
  • Reliable?
  • Good at communicating?
  • Fun!?

If so come along and view our school and apply for this excellent opportunity.

If you would like to visit please phone Jennifer Hobbs-Coulson our Office Manager on 01233 630820 to arrange a visit.

East Stour Primary School is committed to the highest Safeguarding practices and we will seek references prior to interview. If appointed staff are subject to a full Disclosure and Barring request and safeguarding induction.

Closing Date: 28/10/2021 at 13:00

Interviews: 2nd November 2021

Information about the school

East Stour is a lively, friendly and good (Ofsted May 2019) Primary School, catering for both established and developing local communities in Ashford. We have extensive buildings, including a nursery, and developed grounds.

We are situated in South Willesborough, an easy walk from the station, and have the advantage of being a two form entry school with a strong leadership structure.

Come and join a supportive and professional family with a good mix of established and new staff who are very successful in providing exciting curriculum opportunities for children of all abilities.

East Stour School is committed to safeguarding our children and the post is subject to a Enhanced DBS and reference checks.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

