Bremer Financial execs appeared to favor a merger in early 2019, trustee says

Start investing early: My grandmother was a small business owner who did not have access to a 401K through her employer. When she passed away, her wealth was in a savings account and in real estate. Not once in her life did she invest in the stock market. That’s a huge mistake. I’ve spoken to many women who fear losing their hard-earned money, so they keep it in cash rather than investing it. However, interest rates on savings accounts are lower than inflation, so if you only put money in savings, you’re technically losing money every month.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO