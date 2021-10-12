CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Bremer Financial execs appeared to favor a merger in early 2019, trustee says

By Evan Ramstad
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBremer Financial Corp. executives in early 2019 held preliminary merger talks with South Dakota-based Great Western Bank on a deal that would have kept the Bremer name and put its CEO in charge of the combined firm, documents and testimony in a court hearing revealed Tuesday. But trustees of Otto...

Pioneer Press

Otto Bremer Trust attorneys: Bank officials, not trustees, courted merger, opening door to sale

In legal filings, attorneys for the Minnesota attorney general’s office and the Bremer Financial Corp. have painted the trustees of the Otto Bremer Trust as guilty of “self-dealing” — attempting to hurriedly sell the trust’s major asset, Bremer Bank, to enrich themselves, even if it comes at the cost of laying off workers and closing bank branches.
Business
ECONOMY
