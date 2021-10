Fresh off of a team championship at the Roadrunner Invitational two weeks ago, UTSA men’s golf was in action from Oct. 4-5, in Dallas, TX, for the Trinity Forest Invitational. Competing against 13 other teams, it was going to take a strong consistent effort over three days to take home the title, and unfortunately for the ‘Runners, they did not get it. A strong start to round one of the tournament was followed up by brutal rounds two and three that doomed them to an eighth-place finish. Leading the way for the ‘Runners individually was Michael Rome, who finished in a tie for 14th at one under par for the tournament.

