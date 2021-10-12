Hobby Airport unveils Houston-inspired mural in hopes of a 2026 World Cup bid

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is opening a new Greater Houston-area location Nov. 16 at 7351 FM 1960, Humble. The restaurant will feature the brand’s new design, a double drive-thru and a patio with outdoor seating. Officials noted the opening will mark the 45th Raising Cane’s location in the Greater Houston area. Raising Cane’s offers a selection of chicken fingers and chicken sandwiches as well tailgate options that include as many as 100 chicken fingers. With new locations also opening in Houston and Cypress, officials said the restaurant chain is looking to fill roughly 350 positions by mid-November. Candidates interested in employment at any of the three new Houston-area restaurants can apply by texting "RCJOBS" to 97211. www.raisingcanes.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO