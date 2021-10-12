CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobby Airport unveils Houston-inspired mural in hopes of a 2026 World Cup bid

By Sierra Rozen
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 7 days ago
The Houston Airport System, in collaboration with the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee, unveiled a 10,000-square-foot mural at William P. Hobby Airport on Oct. 12. Entitled “Gateway to the World,” the mural was painted by Houston street artist Mario Figueroa Jr., also known by his artist name GONZO247, and six other local artists. The mural is located on the side of a building south of Hobby Airport, and is visible from multiple takeoff and landing spots.

communityimpact.com

