Shahzia Sikander | Infinite Woman

Adam Schlesinger’s bandmates in the indie-pop outfit Ivy have released a new short film honoring the singer-songwriter, who died from complications related to Covid-19 last year. While Schlesinger was best known for his work with Fountains of Wayne and as a composer for film, TV, and theater, Ivy was a constant throughout his career. “Ivy always flew under the radar to the world, which was fine,” says Schlesinger’s bandmate, Andy Chase, in the new video. “But in the context of Adam Schlesinger, and even myself and Dominique [Durand], Ivy was the rabbit’s foot — the magical union between the three of...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO