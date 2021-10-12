CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Day

By Jane Gingles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wonder if students spend as much time studying the background of Christopher Columbus today as it seems we did in our small schools in the early grades. He was an Italian explorer and navigator who lived from 1451 to 1506, going to sea at a very young age and traveled widely. He had a plan to seek a western sea passage to the East Indies and was hopeful to profit from a lucrative spice trade.

River Valley District

Jake Pannbacker Awarded River Valley Extension District’s 2021 Appreciation Award. Each year, the K-State Research and Extension - River Valley District recognizes an individual or family that goes above and beyond to assist them in their extension mission. At an appreciation dinner in September, they presented the 2021 Extension Appreciation Award to Jake Pannbacker of Washington, Kansas.
More Gladys and Maxine

The girls were picking gooseberries in our pasture when they decided to take time out to look for their favorite activity of robbing bird nests. They were at the far end of our pasture when they saw a big snake under a fallen log. They immediately found some sticks and began killing the snake. Gladys wrote that it took them a long time because their sticks were not very large and they were afraid of the snake. When they did get it killed, they dragged the snake home to show Mom, who was not very pleased! Mom measured the snake and found it was 48 inches long. Gladys said that Dad took care of getting rid of it!
Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day?

As Columbus Day Weekend approaches, there is always an argument whether this day should be named Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day. This argument sparks up every year around this time and it has been a hot topic for decades. Everyone knows that Columbus Day is a day that students get off from school and adults get off of work to celebrate the things that Christopher Columbus did, but I personally believe that there is nothing to celebrate. Most of the students here have grown up learning about all of the “good” things that Columbus did but then later on we learned that things got worse and things were different then we expected them to be. We were celebrating all of these terrible things and it’s even worse that we were being taught the wrong thing or things were being sugar coated at the time. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy my days off from school but if it isn’t for the right reasons I feel that it’s taking away from time that the school can use to educate more students and other adults on why this topic is so important.
West Lafayette to not recognize Columbus Day

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette will no longer celebrate Columbus Day. Instead, the city will refer to the Holiday as Indigenous People's Day. The measure was sponsored by council-women Shannon Kang and Kathy Parker. It passed unanimously. According to the sponsors of the resolution, around 185 cities across...
