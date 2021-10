To help shoppers get their holiday shopping done, Walmart has rolled out several convenient delivery options. The company is extending store delivery hours nationwide by two hours until 10:00 p.m. local time, which allows customers to place orders up to 6:00 p.m. local time for same- or next-day delivery and have additional time to change orders once they’ve been placed; adding more delivery windows for customers through service providers that drive on Walmart’s delivery platform, Spark Driver, who now have the option to shop and deliver select orders; and increasing the number of items available for delivery from local stores, including oversized items such as artificial Christmas trees, in addition to alcohol, which will now be available for pickup from 3,000 stores and delivery from 1,500 locations.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO