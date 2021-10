Here’s something to feel good about amid the supply chain, labor and inflation chaos confronting the grocery world. The industry’s talent pipeline is filled with next-generation leaders who are innovative, inspiring, and committed to serving shoppers and their communities. We know this to be true because Progressive Grocer just revealed its list of 2021 GenNext award winners. It’s an impressive group of 90 individuals who come from the ranks of retailer, supplier and solution provider companies. These individuals under the age of 40 possess the traits and track records of accomplishment that suggest they are poised to have an even greater impact on the grocery industry.

