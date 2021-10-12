News Column for use week of 10/11/2021
Are you tired of having dandelions in your yard? Well, now is the perfect time to apply chemicals to keep them from coming back next spring. Late October to early November is the most effective time to control broadleaf weeds in your lawn. A few of the major broadleaf weeds that we tend to see are dandelions, henbit, and chickweed. These plants are winter annuals and start to grow in the fall. They spend the winter as small plants and most people don’t notice them until they start to flower in the spring. Trying to kill them in the spring, once they are flowering, usually is a waste of time and money.www.ccenterdispatch.com
Comments / 0