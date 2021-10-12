News Column for use week of 10/11/2021

The girls were picking gooseberries in our pasture when they decided to take time out to look for their favorite activity of robbing bird nests. They were at the far end of our pasture when they saw a big snake under a fallen log. They immediately found some sticks and began killing the snake. Gladys wrote that it took them a long time because their sticks were not very large and they were afraid of the snake. When they did get it killed, they dragged the snake home to show Mom, who was not very pleased! Mom measured the snake and found it was 48 inches long. Gladys said that Dad took care of getting rid of it!

PETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO