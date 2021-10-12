CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery Store Surfaces Pose Minimal Risk for COVID-19 Transmission: Study

By Lynn Petrak
progressivegrocer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssuaging fears that led many shoppers to don gloves and douse themselves with hand sanitizer in the first phase of the pandemic, a Canadian study found that chances of picking up the virus that causes COVID-19 from

EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
FOOD SAFETY
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Cholesterol medication associated with reduced risk of COVID-19 deaths, study says

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Cholesterol medication has been linked to reduced risk of death from COVID-19, according to a new, large-population study. Statins are often prescribed by doctors to help lower cholesterol levels in the blood and can help prevent cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and stroke. "Our results suggest that statin treatment can have a moderate prophylactic effect on COVID-19 mortality," Rita Bergqvist, medical student at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and co-author of the study, said in a news release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Grocery Shopping#Cdc#Covid 19#Food Drink#Canadian#The University Of Guelph#Journal
EurekAlert

Nationwide study shows link between COVID vaccination and reduced household transmission

People without immunity against COVID-19 were at considerably lower risk of infection and hospitalization as the number of family members with immunity from a previous infection or full vaccination increased. This is shown in a nationwide study performed by researchers at Umeå University, Sweden. “The results strongly suggest that vaccination...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
Janesville Gazette

Transmission of COVID-19 in Rock County remains high

Rock County reported more than 360 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days ending Tuesday, keeping the transmission rate “high,” data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. In Rock County, 369 new cases were reported over the last seven days as the county’s test...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
Why Grocers Should Start Promoting Gift Cards Earlier for Holidays

Grocers are likely to see major traffic around their gift card areas as the holiday season gets underway. A new holiday shopping forecast from payments provider Blackhawk Network projects that this will be another big year for gift cards, purchased for in-person occasions and sent to far-away loved ones and friends.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WLWT 5

COVID-19 map of Ohio shows community transmission level

Residents in some Ohio counties are being urged to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status, due to transmission levels of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks because of COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Munson Minutes: COVID-19 Delta Variant Transmission

The COVID-19 Delta variant is a mutated version of the original COVID-19 virus that spreads at least twice as fast. But why is Delta spreading so quickly? And what can we do to slow it down here in northern Michigan?. In this short episode of Munson Minutes, we’ll break down...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Breakthrough infections may not pose major transmission risk, immunologists say

The virus shedding from people with breakthrough COVID-19 infections may be less infectious than that coming from an unvaccinated COVID-19 patient, NPR reported Oct. 12. Immunologists said preliminary research has indicated the virus coming from an infected vaccinated person is less infectious because it's coated with antibodies generated from vaccination. While the antibodies don't necessarily prevent infection, they still "should be coating that virus with antibody and therefore helping prevent excessive downstream transmission," Ross Kedl, PhD, an immunologist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, told NPR.
SCIENCE
The Grand Rapids Press

SpartanNash converts former Grand Rapids grocery store into COVID-19 booster shot site available Oct. 14

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A former Family Fare store in Grand Rapids has been converted into a temporary COVID-19 booster shot clinic. SpartanNash announced the shuttered Family Fare, located at 4325 Breton Road, is reopening on Thursday, Oct. 14, as a free COVID-19 booster shot clinic for high-risk residents, according to a news release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Narcity

Your Chance Of Catching COVID-19 From Touching Stuff At Grocery Stores Is 'Low,' Says Study

A new study suggests the chance of opening the freezer door and catching COVID-19 while you're on your weekly grocery trip "is low." Researchers from the University of Guelph tested surfaces in grocery stores across Ontario twice a week for a month and found that every single sample — no matter when or where they got it from — came back negative for the virus.
FOOD SAFETY

