Grocery Store Surfaces Pose Minimal Risk for COVID-19 Transmission: Study

The virus shedding from people with breakthrough COVID-19 infections may be less infectious than that coming from an unvaccinated COVID-19 patient, NPR reported Oct. 12. Immunologists said preliminary research has indicated the virus coming from an infected vaccinated person is less infectious because it's coated with antibodies generated from vaccination. While the antibodies don't necessarily prevent infection, they still "should be coating that virus with antibody and therefore helping prevent excessive downstream transmission," Ross Kedl, PhD, an immunologist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, told NPR.
