North Dakota, How To Spend Our Billion Biden Bucks…Suggestions?

Colleen Whalen wrote The Forum, “ND is the largest hog at the federal trough.” In her letter, she had many errors, inaccurate statements, and misleading statements. First, she states, “We would not hit the debt ceiling due to any spending currently proposed by President Biden because that has not passed. We are bumping up against the debt ceiling due to current spending and tax cuts put forth by Trump.” The facts are the Democrat president, the Democrat House and the Democrat Senate have been in power for over eight months. Democrats have found a way to leave our enemies with tens of billions of our military assets in Afghanistan, exit Afghanistan with Americans left behind, put up illegal border-crossers in expensive hotels, then ship them unvaccinated to all 50 States, place Americans on domestic terror lists for opposing local school boards, end the Hyde Amendment which stops federal funding of abortion and dozens of more legislative and executive orders which could have stopped any need for increasing the federal debt limit. The president childishly states his multi-trillion dollar spending proposal won’t cost us anything. I’ll believe that when his spending proposal is $0.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO