North Dakota, How To Spend Our Billion Biden Bucks…Suggestions?

By Scott McGowan
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is an exact pull from a June 14th, 2021 headline I did on this very topic. "ND Just Got A Billion "Biden Bucks"! How Should We Spend It?" Before that, a previous story explained how Governor Doug Burgum's hands had been tied in regards to spending that money. Why...

cool987fm.com

Comments / 4

Cool 98.7

10 Terrifying Places In North Dakota

The beauty of this gallery that you are about to see, is that there is a great history behind these photos. Reports of ghosts and ghastly incidents that MAY have taken place years ago (and some say they STILL do at this present date). Thanks to onlyinyourstate, enjoy some of these places that may appear normal, and yet they are terrifying.
LIFESTYLE
Cool 98.7

Which North Dakota City Just Had a $1 Million Lottery Winner?

North Dakotans are getting pretty lucky with the lottery lately. According to Grand Forks Herald, someone bought a one million dollar Powerball ticket from a Cenex in Williston. And this is not even the first time that particular location has sold a million-dollar ticket! It reportedly happened back in 2013 as well. And North Dakotans are kind of having a stroke of luck with lottery tickets right now. Just last week, someone from Glenn Ullin won $100,000.
GRAND FORKS, ND
State
North Dakota State
Times-Online

North Dakota Outdoors: Pheasant Surveys

One of the key points in explaining many North Dakota Game and Fish Department numbers is understanding the index is not a census. Not every pheasant, deer or grouse in the entire state is counted. Think of how time-consuming, expensive and impossible this would be. Instead, routes are determined and...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kxnet.com

How does the 3G phaseout impact North Dakota?

Business Beat: Crystal’s Clutter Busting will nix the mess and rid of distress. Attendees of Western Caucus summit discuss ag policy, drought, more. New survey ranks North Dakota drivers 2nd-worst in the US, NDHP disputes the outcome. Walk in remembrance of angel babies. Raising North Dakota: Getting through a haircut...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

‘Biden Bucks’ talks to start Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting Tuesday, state lawmakers will begin shuffling through all the proposals for the one billion dollars in federal COVID aid. The state received the money during the spring, and has received billions of dollars in proposals from state agencies. Now, it’s up to the lawmakers to make the plan.
BISMARCK, ND
Person
Rich Wardner
Person
Doug Burgum
Person
Ray Holmberg
Bismarck Tribune

Rapid-fire hearings begin for how to spend North Dakota's $1B in Rescue Plan aid

North Dakota legislative budget writers on Tuesday kicked off a series of six meetings over the next three weeks on how to spend $1 billion of federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid. The House and Senate appropriations committees began reviewing about 200 proposals from state lawmakers and Gov. Doug...
POLITICS
INFORUM

Letter: Some truths about federal spending and North Dakota

Colleen Whalen wrote The Forum, “ND is the largest hog at the federal trough.” In her letter, she had many errors, inaccurate statements, and misleading statements. First, she states, “We would not hit the debt ceiling due to any spending currently proposed by President Biden because that has not passed. We are bumping up against the debt ceiling due to current spending and tax cuts put forth by Trump.” The facts are the Democrat president, the Democrat House and the Democrat Senate have been in power for over eight months. Democrats have found a way to leave our enemies with tens of billions of our military assets in Afghanistan, exit Afghanistan with Americans left behind, put up illegal border-crossers in expensive hotels, then ship them unvaccinated to all 50 States, place Americans on domestic terror lists for opposing local school boards, end the Hyde Amendment which stops federal funding of abortion and dozens of more legislative and executive orders which could have stopped any need for increasing the federal debt limit. The president childishly states his multi-trillion dollar spending proposal won’t cost us anything. I’ll believe that when his spending proposal is $0.
POLITICS
The Dickinson Press

Hennen: The Biden regime adds a dangerous restriction to North Dakota's COVID fight

FARGO — The list of ways the Biden administration has targeted North Dakota is long. Our energy industry, our ag producers and our taxation and regulation. But a decision made on Sept. 13 to take control of the monoclonal antibody therapy distribution could have life or death ramifications for North Dakotans. Unfortunately, this decision hasn't received much attention but, thankfully, North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford joined a list of lieutenant governors across the country in signing a letter calling out President Joe Biden on this egregious decision. The impacts are real, and are already here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Common Sense#Bucks#The Associated Press#Some Nd Legislators#Ferrari#Nd Senate#Committee#The Nd Legislature
INFORUM

North Dakota land commissioner resigns

BISMARCK — North Dakota Land Commissioner Jodi Smith has resigned her position after four years on the job, according to a news release. Smith, the first woman to serve in the position, said she's stepping down on Oct. 28 to pursue a public sector job outside of state government. Gov. Doug Burgum reappointed Smith to a second term in June.
POLITICS
Devils Lake Daily Journal

North Dakota turning into a legal desert?

MINOT - North Dakota has just had a new class of attorneys admitted to the state bar. But some in the legal community feel there aren't enough new lawyers coming along, making it harder for the average person to defend themselves in court. The state Supreme Court says last week,...
POLITICS
Cool 98.7

Will State Lawmakers Divide $1 Billion in Aid to North Dakotans?

Could North Dakotans soon be getting another stimulus check?. Did you know that North Dakota has one billion dollars on the table from the latest pump out of federal coronavirus relief aid? And, according to AP News, some lawmakers are in no rush to dole out the funds, reportedly because there have been no instructions attached to the money. But there is a North Dakota Republican lawmaker who is asking to give the money to the people.
POLITICS
wcrecord.com

Redistricting North Dakota

State committee makes proposals REGION—District 19 will remain and District 10 has moved down to West Fargo. Leaving Pembina County, most ofWalsh County and a portion of eastern Cavalier County left to comprise eastern North Dakota. This is the configuration that is going to be proposed at the special redistricting session to be held in Bismarck, beginning Nov. 8. According […]
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Cool 98.7

Beware: These Are North Dakota’s 5 Most Dangerous Roads

Beware of the many roads in North Dakota that are dangerous. We all seem to have our most disliked roads of travel, some more dangerous than ever. These roads range from highways to rural roads, and the factors that make them dangerous are many. Some roads become even more treacherous...
POLITICS
Cool 98.7

4 Out Of Place Creatures You Could Encounter In North Dakota

You know that old saying "You never know who you are going to bump into" outdoors. Well, that rings true with this gallery - Here are some creatures that have spent some time in North Dakota at one time or another. North Dakota Game and Fish reports that each of these creatures has its own flair for visiting our state.
MICHIGAN, ND
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
