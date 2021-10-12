CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, CA

Parents against COVID vaccine mandate urge Oakdale school board to ‘do something’

By Emily Isaacman
Modesto Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents packed an Oakdale school board meeting on Monday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, urging trustees to fight it. Under the governor’s Oct. 1 announcement, students at all California public and private K-12 schools will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person classes, following full authorization of the shots for their age groups from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This could apply to grades seven through 12 in July 2022, according to Newsom’s office.

quica flores
6d ago

while I did get my kids vaccinated, that was my choice to do so and nobody forced it upon me just like they shouldnbe forced to get it, everyone should have freewill to make the choices that are right for them

FUCK JOE BIDEN 2
7d ago

don't get the shot oakdale is not a clown show we're Patriotic Americans Cowboy Capital Of The World....!!!!!!

