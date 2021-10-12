CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TN

Lee Calls For Update To School Funding

By Editor
livingstonenterprise.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Bill Lee has started the process to update how to fund K-12 education in Tennessee. Lee made the announcement in a press conference Friday morning. “We will pursue a rigorous review of our state’s education funding to ensure we are properly investing in students and stewarding our resources well,” said Gov. Lee. “I invite every Tennessee parent to tell us about their current experiences as well as their hopes for the education, environment and experience in our K-12 public schools.”

