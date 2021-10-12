CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln has Five More Deaths from COVID-19

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 10 days ago

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 77

Total number of cases: 39,697

Deaths reported today: 5, two men in their 50s who were hospitalized and unvaccinated, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, a man in his 80s who was in a long-term care facility and vaccinated, and a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated

Total number of deaths: 301

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 98 with 59 from Lancaster County (3 on ventilators) and 39 from other communities (16 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: elevated yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through October 28 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 201,728
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 191,793
  • Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 74.4%

Vaccinations: The delta variant is circulating at high levels in Lancaster County and continues to impact the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

  • Wednesday, October 13, 4 to 6 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3301 N. 56th St. – first and second doses, booster doses for 65 years and older
  • Friday, October 15, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses, booster doses for 65 years and older

Booster doses

LLCHD will provide Pfizer booster doses by appointment through designated booster clinics and some neighborhood clinics. The health department is using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. LLCHD will contact eligible groups by email or phone to schedule an appointment for booster doses and is currently reaching out to residents age 65 and older. More information on boosters is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your Zip code to 438829.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

  • Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.
  • CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.
  • Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.
  • Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

