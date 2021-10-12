CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Tries to Kill Victim After Bumping Into Him at CVS

By Kevin Deutsch
tamaractalk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 47-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in Tamarac after he stabbed a man for accidentally bumping into him at the entrance of a CVS, court records show. Ray Clarke, of Lauderdale Lakes, took exception when the victim “collided by mistake” with Clarke as the victim entered the CVS at 3915 W. Commercial Blvd. to buy a drink on Oct. 5, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Repent
7d ago

We are living in dangerous times, and it's scary. You're not allowed to make a innocent mistake anymore because it can cost you your life. These are sad times....SMH

18
Steve Taylor
7d ago

I'm guessing that accidentally bumping into someone is worth killing someone for. This world is changing for the worse.

9
PhilFry
7d ago

Give this piece of human Garbage 20 years to think about his road rage...This could have been ANYONE of us.They truly belong in a cage...

