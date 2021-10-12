Man Tries to Kill Victim After Bumping Into Him at CVS

A 47-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in Tamarac after he stabbed a man for accidentally bumping into him at the entrance of a CVS, court records show. Ray Clarke, of Lauderdale Lakes, took exception when the victim “collided by mistake” with Clarke as the victim entered the CVS at 3915 W. Commercial Blvd. to buy a drink on Oct. 5, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.