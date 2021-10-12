CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

City to Host Traditional Job Fair + Educational Opportunities Showcase

By Online Staff D
bocaratontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed a Job? How about a Career Change? City of Boynton Beach to Host Job Fair. Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boynton Beach, in partnership with CareerSource Palm Beach County, is hosting a Job Fair + Educational Opportunities Showcase on Thursday, October 14 from 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. Eleven employers in various industries (hospitality, customer service, transportation and logistics) offering numerous full and part time positions will be in attendance. In addition, four educational partners will be showcasing free and/or low cost educational opportunities available to individuals seeking to enhance their job skills and qualifications. An ASL interpreter, along with Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers, will also be in attendance to assist job seekers.

