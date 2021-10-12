CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B’nai Torah Congregation’s TLC Free Little Pantry Program Celebrates 50 Pantries

Cover picture for the articleBoca Raton, FL – The TLC Free Little Pantry Program, which brings food and supplies directly to those in need – regardless of age, race or religion, was brought to South Florida (and beyond) last year by Summer Faerman, B’nai Torah Congregation’s Director of TLC Programs. The TLC Free Little Pantry is available to anyone in need to give or to take. It includes dried food, canned goods, water, toilet paper and other essentials.

