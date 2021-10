Film Inquiry presents Blindspots with Jake and Kristy. In this new podcast series, Film Inquiry staff members and fast friends Jake Tropila and Kristy Strouse will each recommend a film they like that the other person has not seen. They will then watch the other person’s selection and come together to discuss their thoughts and reactions to both films. For those who seek hidden gems and new findings in the world of cinema, this is the podcast for you.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO