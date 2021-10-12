Elizabeth Warren Releases Children's Book Empowering Kids to Chase Their Dreams
While on the campaign trail, Senator Elizabeth Warren customarily introduced herself to young female supporters by saying, "My name is Elizabeth, and I'm running for president because that's what girls do." Then Warren and the child would lock pinkies. Now the Massachusetts Democrat, a mother of two grown children, has released an inspiring new kids' book, Pinkie Promises, based on the campaign ritual.www.parents.com
