MAD Elyoya: "I'm really excited to play Tarzan because he's the one I've learned from the most."

I have never played a game like Unsighted before. Sure, I have spent hours, probably even days, or maybe weeks, wolfing down the indie title’s many, many influences. Mostly its Zelda predecessors. There’s a little Breath of the Wild in there, a lot of Link to the Past, and one very central mechanic that nods to Majora’s Mask. Beyond Zelda, other writers—the few that have covered this under-the-radar new game from the Brazilian, LGBT-identifying game devs at Studio Pixel Punk—have pointed out the resemblances to action RPGs or Metroidvanias like Hollow Knight, Hyper Light Drifter, the Souls games, and the Ori franchise. But none of those games capture the feeling of heartbreak that’s explored in Unsighted. It’s a game that, for better or for worse, makes you decide which of your friends are allowed to make it with you to the end. God, it’s devastating.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO