MAD Elyoya: "I'm really excited to play Tarzan because he's the one I've learned from the most."
Group D of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship has gotten off to a rousing start. The four teams in the group — League of Legends European Championship #1 seed MAD Lions, League of Legends Champions Korea #2 seed Gen.G, League Championship Series #2 seed Team Liquid, and League of Legends Professional League #4 seed LNG Esports — are all 1-1 after two days of group stage play, and MAD is set to face off against LNG in both teams' final match of the first round-robin.www.invenglobal.com
