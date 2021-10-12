CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spike in fuel prices could lead to an energy crisis this winter, expert warns

By Mola Lenghi
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA perfect storm of high demand and low supply is sending fuel prices through the roof. Driving your car is costing a lot more — and heating your home this winter could, too. One cab driver said he's spending at least $300 extra a month, which forces him to shop around.

Reuters

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors...
News 8 WROC

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

People worldwide also are facing soaring utility bills this winter, including in the U.S., where officials have warned home heating prices could jump as much as 54%. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income households, while the European Union has urged similar aid.
CBS New York

Some Play Blame Game As Gas Prices Reach Highest Level In Years, But There’s No Dispute It’s Impacting Bottom Line For Many Families

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After pandemic lows, we’re now seeing some of the highest gas prices in years. While there’s debate over what’s to blame for it, there’s no disputing fuel prices are impacting the bottom line for a lot of families. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff was there Monday as one gas station worker was in the process of raising the price. “You’re raising the price right now?” she asked. The price was rising at the gas pump in front of her eyes to the highest level in seven years. “It’s disgusting. It’s hurting everyone,” one person said. “I’ve gone up a dollar and a half over...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
klax-tv.com

Higher fuel costs could lead to high utility bills this winter

As natural gas prices continue to increase, the milder weather of October is a great time to consider weatherization of your home according to Customer Service Manager Karolyn Surgent with the City of Alexandria. “We anticipate energy costs will be higher than usual this winter so we are encouraging residents...
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Midland is Facing a Devastating Crisis

The Permian Basin in West Texas is the largest fossil-fuel producing region in the United States. It's arguably one of the richest and most productive energy powerhouses on the planet. Pockets of trapped natural gas and other fossil fuels have been sedimenting here for millennia, waiting for extraction.
The Independent

High energy prices send FTSE 100 falling

London’s top index slipped on Monday, giving back some of the heavy gains it made last week, as markets worried about rising energy prices.The index closed at 7203.83 points, 30.2 down on Friday’s close, a drop of 0.4%.“It’s been a lacklustre start to the week, as the optimism of last week has given way to concerns that rising energy prices could well translate into weaker growth, as well as the risk of some possible policy tightening by central banks to help anchor future inflation expectations,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.Travel companies such as IAG the owner of British...
pncguam.com

Fuel prices increase again with regular gas rising to $4.95 per gallon

Fuel prices have increased again with regular gas rising to $4.95 per gallon Mobil, as of Friday, Oct. 15, has its regular unleaded gas priced at $4.949 a gallon. The three fuel companies on island usually mirror each other’s prices and when one company increases its price, the others follow.
MarketRealist

Gas Prices Could Rise More if Putin and Goldman Sachs Are Right

Gasoline prices in the U.S. have been rising, pressuring the budgets of low- and middle-income households. Coupled with a steep rise in costs of almost all other goods, including daily-use items, there' a perfect inflationary storm. While many are wondering whether gas prices could go down in 2021, some think they could rise, including Goldman Sachs and Russian president Vladimir Putin.
stockmarket.com

5 Oil Stocks To Watch Now As Oil Prices Rise On Tight Supply

Are These The Best Oil Stocks To Buy In The Stock Market Today?. Like it or not, oil stocks seem to be in fashion in the stock market today. For the most part, this could be due to rising crude oil prices. Naturally, as the price per barrel of the increasingly precious commodity rises, so too would investor interest in oil stocks. Supporting the current price movement in oil would be a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Yesterday, in its monthly report, the IEA raised its global oil demand growth forecast for 2022 by 210,000 barrels per day (BPD). This would add up to a whopping 99.6 million BPD, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Accordingly, Brent crude futures rose by 1% throughout Thursday, settling at $84 a barrel, a three-year high.
