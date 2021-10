Despite what you might think, or what it might seem like at times, Mike Gundy actually knows what he’s doing. After a hard-fought win in Austin, Oklahoma State’s winningest head coach has his team off to its best start in six years and might be looking at his best chance at a Big 12 title since his last one in 2011. And he’s doing it in a way that he’s never done it before — without scoring points in bunches.

