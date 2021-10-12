Donate Your Time and Money to These 10 Chicago Nonprofits

November is a busy month: Feast on Thanksgiving, head to the big-box stores on Black Friday and the local shops on Small Business Saturday, then click away on Cyber Monday. But don’t forget to donate on Giving Tuesday (November 30)! An occasion designed to encourage generosity, Giving Tuesday (givingtuesday.org) calls on people to kick off the holiday season by making monetary donations to worthy causes of their choice. In honor of its 10th year, here’s a list of 10 great Chicagoland nonprofits to consider donating to, including three with novel volunteer programs. The changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic means end-of-year needs and fundraising specifics (like everything else) are subject to change — but all of these organizations could use your help. Visit their websites to donate.