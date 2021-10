Every year, millions of people participate in the world’s largest earthquake drill, The Great Shake-Out. Today (October 21), the Great California Shake-Out reminds us all the importance of being prepared for an earthquake and knowing what to do when one happens. While some areas of California are more likely to have earthquakes than others, all of California is at higher risk compared to the rest of the country. You could be anywhere when an earthquake strikes: at home, at work, at school, or even on vacation.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO