CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Report: In supply chains, ethics matter

By DC Velocity Staff
dcvelocity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumers increasingly want the companies they buy from to demonstrate social and environmental responsibility—and they want them to be transparent about their sourcing and supply chain initiatives. That’s according to a study from Canadian technology firm OpenText, which polled 3,000 U.S. consumers about the extent to which environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business practices matter to the U.S. public and influence their purchasing behavior. It turns out, those practices matter quite a bit. The research found that almost half (45%) of U.S. consumers would never buy from a brand again if it was accused of working with unethical suppliers—those that fail to ensure that workers are paid a fair wage, that work environments are clean and safe, and that social and environmental aspects of production are considered, for example. Instead, they would look to find an alternative brand that engages in responsible sourcing. The survey findings also showed that the pandemic has made consumers more mindful of the impact of their purchases: post-pandemic, 82% of consumers said they plan to prioritize buying from companies that make it clear they have ethical sourcing strategies in place; this compares with 72% who said that, pre-pandemic, they prioritized buying from companies with such strategies in place. The survey found there is a strong business case for developing ethical supply chains, as well. Nearly 40% of U.S. consumers surveyed said they judge a brand based on its actions and on the actions of its suppliers. Consumers place such value on buying from ethical brands, the survey found, that more than three quarters (78%) said they are willing to pay more if they can be sure a product has been ethically sourced or produced. What’s more, purchasing ethically sourced or produced items matters to 73% of U.S. consumers, though nearly one in five (17%) admit that it has only started to matter to them in the last year or so. The majority (79%) of U.S. consumers are even willing to compromise convenience, such as accepting a slower delivery, if they can be sure that an item has been ethically sourced or produced. Nearly half (48%) agree they would only opt for this sometimes or for certain items, but almost a third (31%) are always willing to make this compromise. Supply chain visibility is the key to meeting those demands, according to OpenText. “Creating an ethical supply chain requires having visibility into every supplier,” Lou Blatt, the company’s senior vice president and CMO, said in a statement. “The ethically minded consumer is exercising more control over their buying power. Brands can no longer claim they act responsibly if they have no visibility into their operations or those of their suppliers.” Other survey findings include: Nearly 60% of US consumers say government should introduce regulation that holds businesses more accountable for responsible sourcing; 52% said they prioritize buying from brands that embed some aspect of the circular economy in their processes (for example, reducing waste and placing a greater focus on reusing and recycling materials); and 77% said that knowing where a product has originated from or where parts are sourced is important to their buying decision.

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘The tragedy of the treadmill undelivered’ Psaki plays down supply chain chaos, claims people are buying more

White House press secretary Jen Psaki struck a joking tone about late holiday gifts in response to a question about ongoing issues in the US supply chain on Tuesday, and blamed the issue primarily on a surge of consumer spending.The press aide quipped that Americans could face “the tragedy of the treadmill undelivered” in response to a reporter’s inquiry about Americans unable to get large appliances as well as smaller items delivered in a timely fashion.Earlier this year, the New York Times’s Michael Shear pointed out, “it was crystal clear” that supply chain issues existed, with Americans couldn’t “get...
POLITICS
AFP

Facebook to pay $14 mn in US worker discrimination suit

Facebook has agreed to pay up to $14 million to settle a US government lawsuit accusing the tech giant of favoring immigrant applicants for thousands of high-paying jobs, authorities announced Tuesday. Under the Department of Justice settlement, Facebook will pay $4.75 million to the United States, and up to $9.5 million to eligible people impacted by the company's alleged discrimination.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Survey: holiday shoppers may skip traditional sales to avoid supply chain chaos

As U.S. shoppers have watched supply chain disfunction trigger inventory shortages in recent months, nervous consumers have already started changing their buying habits ahead of the traditional holiday peak season in an effort to avoid high prices, out-of-stock products, and delivery delays, a new survey shows. The consumer research study...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers#Circular Economy#Canadian#Opentext
Bay News 9

Untangling the supply chain slowdown

If you’ve noticed price hikes at the stores as of late, and more products out of stock, there’s a reason. Look no further than the delays in offloading container ships from overseas. Currently, there are more than 50 ships waiting to be offloaded off California’s coast, and there are very real impacts.
INDUSTRY
kslnewsradio.com

Are there solutions for the supply chain headaches?

SALT LAKE CITY — Businesses across the country, including here in Utah, are looking for ways to bypass the ongoing global supply chain problems. The simple answer is there is not an easy solution to this complicated series of complex problems. Clear as mud, right?. Groups like the World Trade...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Variety

Facebook Is Reportedly Going to Change Its Corporate Name

What will Facebook’s new name be? The social giant, amid one of the worst PR crises in its 17-year history, is expected to announce a new name before the end of the month, according to a report by tech-news site The Verge, citing an anonymous source. Facebook’s new name is supposed to reflect CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s positioning of the company as moving beyond social media — into a developer of virtual “metaverse” experiences, per The Verge. Zuckerberg plans to talk about the new name at the Facebook Connect conference on Oct. 28, but the new corporate name could be announced before then, according...
BUSINESS
CBS Atlanta

Supply Chain Issues: ‘There Really Are Problems Everywhere,’ Even For Small Companies

(CBS Baltimore) — Why are the shelves at the local grocery store always partly empty? Why do deliveries take so much longer than they used to? Why is everything more expensive? The short answer is the supply chain. The long answer is not that simple. It goes without saying that the once-in-a-lifetime COVID pandemic has exacerbated existing issues. That includes a shortage of workers along the path that products take from the factory to a consumer’s doorstep, creating multiple bottlenecks in a system that depends on timeliness to function, just as demand has drastically increased for those products. Even that more complicated...
SMALL BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Swisstex Direct: A World Leader in Sustainable Knit Fabric Dyeing and Finishing

As one of the world’s most technologically advanced dyeing and ﬁnishing operations, Swisstex Direct offers a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, superb quality and responsive customer service. Their expertise in knit fabrics extends to meticulous product development for the apparel and medical fabric industries. And Swisstex Direct is always ready to meet marketplace demands by creating original designs through research and anticipating color, construction and content trends. Swisstex Direct is wholly committed to protecting the planet for future generations by implementing new ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. As a Bluesign System partner, it ensures its facilities meet industry...
APPAREL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Future of Supply Chain Talent

Recent trend data points to a future supply chain that will be more digital, data-driven and predictive than ever before. Whether a company is able to realize all the benefits of that system will depend on supply chain leaders having the right skills to make decisions about the technology, information and people that are part of these digitally enabled, sophisticated supply chains.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CNBC

The impact of cybercriminals on the supply chain

Dennis Unkovic, "Transforming the Global Supply Chain" author, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss how the global supply chain is vulnerable to cyber threats and how it could continue to get worse. Unkovic looks at supply chain "maxtrends," which highlight different sector's priorities in supply chain issues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dcvelocity.com

The Smart Cube announces Supplier Risk Intelligence solution upgrades

LONDON, 12 OCTOBER 2021: — The Smart Cube, a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, today announced a major upgrade to its Supplier Risk Intelligence offering. The solution, which has experienced a 167% spike in demand over the past year, helps companies identify, monitor and mitigate risks and ensure business continuity as well as meet risk compliance and sustainability goals.
BUSINESS
quillette.com

Confronting the Supply Chain Crisis

For a generation, the Long Beach and Los Angeles harbors in California handled more than 40 percent of all container cargo headed into the US and epitomized the power of a globalizing economy. Today, the ships—mostly from Asia—still dock, but they must wait in a seemingly endless conga line of as many as 60 vessels, sometimes for as long as three weeks. These are the worst delays in modern history, and the price per container has risen to as much as 10 times its cost before the pandemic. The shipping crisis is now projected to last through 2023.
INDUSTRY
wbrc.com

Supply chain nightmare rages on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The supply chain nightmare rages on making it harder to find certain items at the grocery store, higher gas prices, and delays in deliveries. Experts say things will likely get worse before they get better. The supply chain refers to all of the people and processes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
landline.media

Supply chain not a trucking problem

Land Line Now, Oct. 12, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. Like many in the general public, truckers have trouble getting parts due to supply chain problems; but a trucker shortage was not the cause. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. Winter weather has arrived,...
INDUSTRY
Washington Times

A supply chain bottleneck

Nearly half a million shipping containers packed with toys, holiday decorations, appliances, and furniture are stuck off the coast of Southern California, waiting to be offloaded. Warehouses are filling up, lacking space for the goods, as truckers are in short supply and cannot transport the items at the speed needed...
INDUSTRY
pittsburghquarterly.com

The Global Supply Chain is Collapsing

Over the past 18 months, I’m betting there isn’t a single person who hasn’t been affected by supply chain issues. From toilet paper to home appliances to semiconductor chips, it has become obvious that the global supply chain we have blindly depended on for so long is collapsing. Today we’re experiencing a period of massive changes to the way everything once worked. Ultimately, and for reasons to be explained here, the collapsing supply chain is good news for America.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy