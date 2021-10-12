CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragons Last Minute Drive Comes Up Just Short

Cover picture for the articlePine City made their way up to Two Harbors on Friday night to battle against the Agates. The Dragons looked to capture their second straight victory on Friday night. The Agates started the game with the ball on offense. They would march all the way down field and score on a 4th down and goal play. They were unable to convert the extra point and took a 6-0 lead. With their first offensive drive Two Harbors took close to nine minutes off the clock. The Dragons would benefit from the kickoff going out of bounds and started with the ball on the 35 yard line. Two plays later on a Timmy Johnson run, he would have the ball ripped away and the Agates recovered and put their offense back on the field. The 1st quarter ended and the Agates we marching down the field. Two Harbors was able to punch it int0o the endzone again taking a 12-0 lead, with seven and a half minutes left. Pine City's offense had a tough first half as they only had 10 plays on offense, one was a kneel down. Despite only having the ball a short time on offense in the first half, the Dragons offense was finding room to run behind the O-line.

