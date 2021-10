On October 18th, Wood River City Council voted down an opportunity to hold Town Hall meetings to allow a more informal, inviting atmosphere than the rigid formality of the regular City Council meetings. The idea was to get more people involved, with a free exchange of concerns and ideas between council members and residents. This would have provided each council member the opportunity to make their position on vital issues known to the public and the direction they would like to see the city move in. Town Hall meetings were okay in 2018, but they don’t want to hold them today. Why? Because three council members have closed their minds to any ideas that could move the city forward instead of building the proposed rec center.

