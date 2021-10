Mattapoisett residents are free to use water from the town system, but Marion and Rochester remain under the boil water order. A boil water order was implemented in the Tri-Town and Fairhaven on Oct. 6, after E. coli was discovered in water in all four towns of the Mattapoisett River Valley Water District. After three consecutive tests from Oct. 12 to 14 absent of E. coli and total coliform, Mattapoisett is the first of those communities to be freed from the boil water order.

MATTAPOISETT, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO