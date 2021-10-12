Teen Will Be Tried as Adult in Mother's Murder

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to the death of a 65-year-old man. Officials said Michael Brown was found deceased in his residence on South C Street in Hammond on January 26. After an investigation, police reported that it was 19-year-old Blayton Cota of Granite City, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old of Springfield who shot Michael when they were committing a burglary. They were charged with first-degree murder by the Office of Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry.

PIATT COUNTY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO