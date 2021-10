Milwaukee, like other American cities, is experiencing a peak in firearm shootings, fatal and nonfatal. This can be seen in the graph below in which nonfatal shootings are shown in blue, homicides by firearm in green, and other kinds of homicide in red. The numbers on the chart are the annual totals of all three between the years of 2010 and 2020. Last year’s surge in shootings ended a string of declining homicides and nonfatal shootings.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO