Family Court Adviser (Social Worker) - Work After First Hearing (Private Law)

Locations: Bristol, Bath, North Somerset, South Gloucestershire

Salary: £38,974- £43,459

Dedicated. Supportive. Unique. Join an organisation that’s just like you.

Rewarding, challenging, varied: the role of Family Court Adviser is unique.

As the voice of the child in family court in a team you perform a crucial job. To help you do your best, we will support you in every way we can – with fantastic 1-2-1 coaching, flexible working options and an expert health and wellbeing team. Above all, we will give you the trust and autonomy to make your own decisions and apply your social work expertise.

Benefits that really benefit you.

On top of a very competitive salary we offer excellent holiday allowance (28 days + Bank Holidays), a Local Government pension with 19.4% employer contribution, Health and Wellbeing cash plan and the potential to bring your continuous service with you - which could mean you have 33 days holiday from day one - and a wide range of other benefits.

We don’t just take account of children’s needs. We understand yours too.

While these may be uncertain times, take comfort from the fact Cafcass both in terms of culture and technology have been enabling flexible and remote working for many years. Now more than ever we can understand that you don’t want to incur the cost and poor use of time for unnecessary travel, limiting it only to when truly required.

Even before the current situation, the physical need to be in the office was minimal. Instead, we ensure you have the equipment and autonomy to work where is best for you professionally and personally.

And while slowly but surely our offices are being used more and more to see children, young people and adults in person, teams are likely to continue to work remotely for a significant proportion of time, only coming into the office on specific occasions.

It takes someone special to be a Family Court Adviser

Being a Family Court Adviser is very rewarding – but it’s not for everyone. You must be a Social Work England registered social worker who’s organised, resilient and able to work independently. Confident in your abilities, you’ve worked with children and families for at least three years. Now you’re ready to take decisions and speak up in court as part of our talented Cafcass team.

We represent children and families from diverse backgrounds. We want our staff to mirror this.

We particularly welcome applications from individuals from diverse backgrounds as we strive to ensure our workforce reflects the diversity of the children and families we work with. We are also a Disability Confident Employer which further underlines our commitment to employ, train, retain and develop the careers of colleagues with disabilities.

To do your best, you need to be at your best

What can you expect in return for your skills? Firstly, there’s the chance to study and train, and excellent resources including a next-day service library. Secondly, there’s modern tech, agile working and health and wellbeing assistance including an in-house psychology service. Finally, there’s all the professional support you’d expect from a centre of excellence.

Ready to find out more being a Family Court Adviser?

We’re currently recruiting for an experienced, talented, passionate Social Worker to join us in our Public Law team that is based in Bristol, that will work across the Gloucestershire and Somerset areas. And when you click through to our website, we will tell you a little bit more about the work itself and the skills, qualities and experience we’re looking for.

We know how busy Social Workers are, so we’d like to give you some dates for your diary to help you understand the timescales we are working to. These dates are subject to change but rest assured we will be in touch as quickly as we can:

Last date for applications: Sunday 31st October

Telephone interviews: (w/c) 1st November

Final interview / assessment: (w/c) 8th November

If you apply, rest assured that we will review your application promptly and endeavour to let you know if we’d like to have an initial interview with you as soon as we can. And if that goes well for both you and us then we’ll look to progress you to a final interview on a date and time to suit everyone.

To apply, please visit our website via the button below.