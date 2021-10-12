Texas based hip hop artist TNE Jaypee has been working hard in 2021, releasing an EP and handful of singles as a rookie artist
From the jump, TNE Jaypee shows his raw energy, calling out an enemy for being all cap. TNE Jaypee shows a more melodic side to his artistry, delivering a hook with his smooth singing. A flavorful use of autotune and other remedial plugins bring life to the song, balancing the hard-hitting beat and the soft vocals layered on top.thisis50.com
