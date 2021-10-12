CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas based hip hop artist TNE Jaypee has been working hard in 2021, releasing an EP and handful of singles as a rookie artist

Cover picture for the articleTexas based hip hop artist TNE Jaypee has been working hard in 2021, releasing an EP and handful of singles as a rookie artist. The artist made his debut to all major platforms earlier this year with his track ‘Trap Talk’.From the jump, TNE Jaypee shows his raw energy, calling out an enemy for being all cap. TNE Jaypee shows a more melodic side to his artistry, delivering a hook with his smooth singing. A flavorful use of autotune and other remedial plugins bring life to the song, balancing the hard-hitting beat and the soft vocals layered on top.

