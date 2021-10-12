CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams picks greens, talks healthy living in Brownsville

By Morgan C. Mullings
politicsny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vegan Brooklyn borough president visited the new farm on Eastern Parkway on Oct. 12 to see just how much they’ve grown in less than a month on the formerly vacant lot. Eric Adams turned the garden tour into a campaign event, giving a speech about his health priorities should he be elected mayor on Nov 2. With the election just weeks away, Adams chose to talk about food as medicine, and tie it into his stance on hunger, COVID-19, and obesity.

politicsny.com

