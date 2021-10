(Bloomberg) --Oil slid by the most since August, falling from overbought territory amid concerns around global economic growth. Futures in New York declined as much as 3.2% on Thursday after holding at the highest since 2014 this week. Technical indicators have signaled oil has been due for a pullback since earlier this month. Meanwhile, the resurgence of lockdowns in Eastern Europe and Russia due to rising coronavirus cases are threatening the global economic recovery that has buoyed commodities and energy markets.

