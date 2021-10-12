CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerie reports positive phase 3 results for netarsudil 0.02% vs ripasudil 0.4% in lowering IOP

By Alex Delaney-Gesing
ophthalmologytimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerie Pharmaceuticals announced Tuesday positive topline results for the phase 3 trial evaluating netarsudil 0.02% versus ripasudil 0.4% for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma and elevated IOP. Aerie Pharmaceuticals announced Tuesday positive topline results for the Japan-based, phase 3 trial evaluating netarsudil ophthalmic solution 0.02% (netarsudil 0.02%) versus ripasudil hydrochloride...

www.ophthalmologytimes.com

